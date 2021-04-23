Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

