Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.91. 134,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.