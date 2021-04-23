Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $379,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $20.89 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -522.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

