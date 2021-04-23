Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

