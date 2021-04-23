Komodo Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003905 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $243.34 million and $23.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.57 or 0.00436066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00161575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00212379 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,476,000 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

