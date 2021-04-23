Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.57

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 153949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

KKPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

