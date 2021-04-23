Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 27006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
