Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 27006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

