Konomi Network Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Konomi Network has a market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

