Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LON KP2 traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,660. Kore Potash has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48.

Kore Potash plc engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

