Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.79

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 1844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

