Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,205,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

