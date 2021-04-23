Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

