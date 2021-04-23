Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €82.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.44 ($87.58).

KRN stock traded up €0.75 ($0.88) on Friday, hitting €69.40 ($81.65). 27,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

