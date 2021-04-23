KuboCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. KuboCoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $30.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

