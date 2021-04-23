KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Shares Up 7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.06 and last traded at $64.06. 93 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

