Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.