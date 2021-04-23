KZ Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,735.08 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00247379 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

