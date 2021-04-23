L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will be announcing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.83. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

