LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $25.46 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00269675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.71 or 1.00152791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00640639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.01021403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

