Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.60.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

