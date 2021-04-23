Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.92. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

