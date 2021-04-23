Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.34 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Lambda has a total market cap of $93.34 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

