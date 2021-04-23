Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $13.81 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $107,653.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

