Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

