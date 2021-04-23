Land Securities Group’s (LDSCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

