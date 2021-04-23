Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $517,880.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $517,880.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

