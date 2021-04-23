Landstar System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.