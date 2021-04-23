Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

