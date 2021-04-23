LATOKEN (LA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.33 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $912,040.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

