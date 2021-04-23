Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,775. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

