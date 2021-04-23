Laurentian Trims Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Target Price to C$1.10

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

ATY stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,740. The firm has a market cap of C$73.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Insiders sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 in the last 90 days.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.