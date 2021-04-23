Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 44,008 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.86.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.