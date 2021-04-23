Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazard stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

