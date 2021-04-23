Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,336 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $97.54. 49,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

