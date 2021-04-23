Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 22,705 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 103,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,067. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.