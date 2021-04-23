Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.71 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,486. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

