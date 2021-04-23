Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $200.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,368. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

