Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 11,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

