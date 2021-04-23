Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 427,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

