Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

