LBRY Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $601,910.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and $601,910.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,691.96 or 0.99926021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00642431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.01027113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.