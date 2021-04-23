LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

LCNB stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

