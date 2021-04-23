Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $517,263.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $517,263.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.27 or 0.99981748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00641740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.60 or 0.01018448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.