Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.93

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.93 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 158.70 ($2.07). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 643,068 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

