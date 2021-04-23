Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

