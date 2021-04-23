Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.