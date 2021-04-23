Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 3,115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $210.71 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.