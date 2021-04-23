Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $92.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.