Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.