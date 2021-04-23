Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $204,485,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

